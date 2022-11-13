Plaint filed against 22, including Suvendu and other BJP leaders

kolkata: Police have reportedly registered a case against 22 persons, including BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and other party leaders, for allegedly setting fire to the dais set up by the 'Bhumi Uchhed Pratirodh committee' in Nandigram.



On Thursday, a programme was organised by the said organisation to remember the martyrs for their movement at Gokulnagar Karpally and Hajrakata area where Trinamool Congress had also joined.

It is alleged that on the wee hours of Friday, BJP-backed goons set the dais on fire. Also a Trinamool Congress worker was assaulted.

On Friday, Trinamool Congress leaders, including Kunal Ghosh, Shashi Panja, Akhil Giri, Siuli Saha, Soumen Mahapatra took part in a protest meeting.

The members of 'bhumi uchhed protirodh committee' demanded immediate arrest of Adhikari and other BJP leaders who were allegedly involved in the incident of setting the dais on fire.