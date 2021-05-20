Plaint against CBI for arresting TMC leaders sans warrant in Narada case

KOLKATA: A case was registered against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers, who were the members of the four teams which conducted raids and arrested state ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Madan Mitra without any warrant and violating the Covid protocols.



Earlier on Monday, Chandrima Bhattacharya, president of Trinamool Mahila Congress, had submitted a complaint to the Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Soumen Mitra's office requesting him to take stringent action according to the law against the CBI officers. The complaint was sent to Gariahat police station on Wednesday for registering a case.

Bhattacharya alleged that Hakim, one of the three arrested senior TMC leaders, is the chairman of the Board of Administrators of KMC and is playing a crucial role to check spread of Covid. Also, she claimed that permission was not sought from the Speaker of the state Assembly before the arrest. After the complaint letter was sent to the Gariahat police station, an FIR was registered under Sections 166 (public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person), 166A (public Servant disobeying direction under Law), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC along with 51B (punishment for obstruction) of the Disaster Management act. On Monday, four teams of CBI officers went to the house of the three TMC leaders and former Mayor Sovan Chatterjee. They were allegedly detained forcefully and taken to Nizam Palace. It was also alleged that the CBI officers went straight inside the houses of the arrested leaders violating the Covid safety norms.