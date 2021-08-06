Plaint against BJP leader for duping man on pretext of providing LPG dealership

Kolkata: A complaint has been lodged against BJP leader Jayprakash Majumdar for allegedly duping a man by promising to arrange a LPG dealership license.



According to sources, Arup Ratan Roy, a resident of Bagda alleged that he gave Majumdar more than Rs 4 lakh to get a dealership of an LPG distributor. Roy told cops that Majumdar claimed he knows former Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan and can arrange a dealership. Around seven months ago, Roy gave Majumdar the money and since then Majumdar did not make any contact with the complainant. A few days ago when Roy called Majmumdar and asked the BJP leader to return his money, he was allegedly threatened with dire consequences.

On Thursday he lodged a complaint at the Bidhannagar North police station as he had handed over the money in Salt Lake. A case has been registered against Majumdar on charges of cheating and threatening. However, the BJP leadership claimed the incident was a conspiracy.