PK Banerjee stable: Hospital

Kolkata: Legendary Indian footballer P K Banerjee, who was admitted to a city hospital with chest infection, is currently in a stable condition, a statement from the medical facility said on Monday.



"Banerjee is showing improvement in his clinical condition and responding well to the ongoing treatment; he is much stable now," the statement from the Medica Superspecialty Hospital said.

The 1962 Asian Games gold medallist is being treated by a panel of specialists which include pulmonologist Dr Nandini Biswas, internal medicine and intensivist Dr Tanmoy Banerjee and is also being supervised by the team of Neurosciences under the care of Dr L N Tripathy and Dr Sunandan Basu.

The 83-year-old was admitted to the hospital for a second time in less than a month but with a history of fever and cough last time.

