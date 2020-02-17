PK Banerjee stable: Hospital
Kolkata: Legendary Indian footballer P K Banerjee, who was admitted to a city hospital with chest infection, is currently in a stable condition, a statement from the medical facility said on Monday.
"Banerjee is showing improvement in his clinical condition and responding well to the ongoing treatment; he is much stable now," the statement from the Medica Superspecialty Hospital said.
The 1962 Asian Games gold medallist is being treated by a panel of specialists which include pulmonologist Dr Nandini Biswas, internal medicine and intensivist Dr Tanmoy Banerjee and is also being supervised by the team of Neurosciences under the care of Dr L N Tripathy and Dr Sunandan Basu.
The 83-year-old was admitted to the hospital for a second time in less than a month but with a history of fever and cough last time.
(Image from thestateman.com)
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Will convicts be hanged on Mar 3 or more delays expected?17 Feb 2020 6:22 PM GMT
Delhi HC seeks Centre's reply on plea seeking CBI probe17 Feb 2020 6:21 PM GMT
Open to talks with court-appointed interlocutors: Shaheen...17 Feb 2020 6:21 PM GMT
3 killed while laying Ganga water pipeline at NH-24 in...17 Feb 2020 6:20 PM GMT
2 criminals killed in firing with Special Cell17 Feb 2020 6:19 PM GMT