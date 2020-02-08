PK Banerjee hospitalised, under observation

Kolkata: Legendary footballer Pradip Banerjee popularly known as PK Banerjee was admitted to a private hospital in South Kolkata on Saturday morning.



The 84-year-old former footballer developed a respiratory problem on Saturday morning. He had been hospitalised in January too.

The doctors of the hospital examined him and said his condition was stable. He had a cerebral stroke a few years ago and is suffering from Parkinson's disease.