PK Banerjee hospitalised, under observation
Kolkata: Legendary footballer Pradip Banerjee popularly known as PK Banerjee was admitted to a private hospital in South Kolkata on Saturday morning.
The 84-year-old former footballer developed a respiratory problem on Saturday morning. He had been hospitalised in January too.
The doctors of the hospital examined him and said his condition was stable. He had a cerebral stroke a few years ago and is suffering from Parkinson's disease.
