Pilot project: Researchers grow saffron in the Hills

darjeeling: A pilot project of saffron cultivation—the most expensive spice in India—in the Darjeeling Hills has yielded desired results. In an initiative undertaken by Uttar Banga Krishi Vishwavidalaya (UBKV), good quality saffron—whose cultivation in the country is usually limited to few parts of Jammu and Kashmir—was grown at Lebong Valley near Darjeeling town.



As per the experts, if everything goes well, saffron could become the most sought after cash crop in the Darjeeling Hills, thereby changing the entire economic scenario.

"In the domestic market, the annual requirement of saffron is about 100 tonnes, whereas India produces 5 to 6 tonnes only. The rest is imported," stated Dr. Ashok Saha, Professor of Agronomy at UBKV. In 2021, Saha had selected seven places of different altitudes in the Darjeeling Hills and planted saffron corms (a bulb like structure from which the plant grows.) These places included Tumling (9600 ft), Maneybhanjyang (7053 ft), Batasia (around 6850 ft), Darjeeling town (6709 ft) and Lebong Valley (5900 ft.) The team visited all the spots this year between September 15 and 20. The plants had not flowered in any of the locations, except at Lebong valley near Darjeeling town. "We had planted 10 corms at Lebong on two very small plots, measuring 1m X 1.5m each. We have got around 42 flowers, which is a grand success," added Saha.

Incidentally, the stigma of the flower is used as the spice. "Anything above 2cm size of the stigma is considered good quality spice. Here, we have 2.5 cm sized stigmas,"stated Saha. This year, more corms have been planted in the Ambotia area in Kurseong. The corms are usually planted in September. The flowers bloom in October. The plants do not need much care. However, it has to be ensured that there is no stagnation of water. Weeding is also important to ensure that growth is not restricted.

"Usually orange, ginger and cardamom are the main cash crops of Darjeeling. Yield of oranges has gone down drastically over the years owing to parasitic attacks. Saffron can be the most lucrative cash crop and could change the economic scenario," added Dr. Saha. Kashmir saffron sells between Rs 400 to Rs 1000 per gram, depending on grade, quality organic or non-organic. "With the consolidated effort of the Government of West Bengal, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, UBKV and farmers groups and associations, Darjeeling too can be a part of the global saffron map," stated Dr. Ashok Choudhury, Director (Research) at UBKV.