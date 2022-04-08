Pillion rider dead after falling from Maa Flyover

KOLKATA: Pillion rider of a motorcycle died after he fell down on Nasiruddin Road from the Maa flyover link ramp with AJC Bose flyover late on Thursday night.



According to police, the incident took place around 3 am. It is alleged that a motorcycle which was coming from the Ruby crossing's direction accessed the approach road of Maa flyover and went towards Park Circus. After a few minutes, the rider of the motorcycle Ankit Kumar of VIP Nagar area lost control, while passing through the Maa flyover link ramp with AJC Bose flyover above the Nasiruddin Road and hit the guard wall. Due to the impact of the collision, the pillion rider identified as Subham Kumar (21) flew over the guard wall and fell on the Nasiruddin road. The duo was rushed to the SSKM hospital by police. Subham succumbed to his injuries around 5:20 am.

Controversy cropped up as to how the motorcycle accessed the Maa flyover as it was supposed to be closed for painting work. Police, however, claimed that the agencies that are painting the Maa and AJC Bose flyover told them that only one flank of both the flyovers were closed for vehicular movement every day. On Thursday night, they had closed the East bound flank for the work.Another point that has cropped up is that riding a motorcycle on Maa flyover after 10 pm every night is strictly prohibited.

Though the West bound flank was operational, how a motorcycle went on the flyover. Deputy Commissioner of Traffic, Kolkata Police, Arijit Sinha claimed that, the gap between guard rails, which were put up at the starting point of approach road was kept wider to allow vehicles carrying the repair materials. Taking the advantage, Subham accessed the flyover. "The biker who was drunk, dodged the guard rails and took the Garia up ramp from Ruby side. The on duty Sergeant and Home Guard failed to stop him," said Sinha.