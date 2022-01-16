Pilgrim has cardiac arrest, airlifted from Gangasagar

Sagar Island: Life of a pilgrim, who suffered cardiac arrest, was saved after he was airlifted in an air ambulance from Gangasagar to Kolkata on Saturday.



Subhas Chand Arjariya (46), who had come Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh to GangaSagar Mela, was airlifted on emergency to Howrah General Hospital. He suffered heart attack.

"So far five patients have been airlifted out which four are from other states(Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh," said South 24 Parganas District Magistrate P Ulaganathan.

Another devotee was airlifted on grounds of medical emergency Friday. The 75-year-old patient, Savitry Shalikram Bawane, from Madhya Pradesh, was admitted in Howrah following a fracture in her leg.

On Thursday, Swarnala Mondal, a resident of Sagar Island who sustained 54 percent burn injuries on her body due to small fire incident, was admitted to Mela Ground Temporary Hospital was shifted to burn unit of Howrah State General Hospital via air ambulance. Reena Krishna, a resident of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, got injured in the fire incident.

Another pilgrim Gita Devi, who had come from Patna to the Mela and got her legs fractured were airlifted to Kolkata and admitted to Howrah State General Hospital.

"We have contacted patient Devi's family in Patna. The patient, along her one of the relatives will go to Kolkata via air ambulance and then go to Patna via train. The state administration have also financially helped the patient to reach her hometown," Ambarish Nag Biswas, custodian and secretary of West Bengal Radio Club (WBRC), an organisation of ham radio enthusiasts in the state said.