PIL seeking reopening of schools and colleges filed in High Court

KOLKATA: A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Calcutta High Court seeking reopening of schools and colleges in the state.



The plea, filed by petitioner, Sayan Bandyopadhyay, pointed out that due to closure of all schools, colleges and other educational institutions many students left their studies.

The peititioner submitted that since the introduction of the online classes, a large number of students has gradually started moving away from the mainstream of the education system. "Students belonging to the financially weaker section of the society and the remote rural areas are unable to afford smartphone at home and internet service," he added.

Educational institutions in the state have been closed for a long time due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The school and colleges were opened last year due to a slight improvement in the Corona situation.

But due to the spread of Omicron, schools and colleges have been closed again. As a result, the education system has collapsed, the peititioner claimed.