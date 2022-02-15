PIL seeking Dhankhar's removal: HC reserves verdict

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court (HC) on Monday reserved judgment in connection with a plea seeking a direction to the Central government to remove Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.



A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajrashi Bharadwaj during the hearing, observed: "We will consider and pass an order. Apparently, we are of the view that such a petition cannot be maintained."

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by Advocate Rama Prasad.

According to the plea, the Governor is not carrying out his role according to the Constitution and hindering the development work of the state.

The petitioner, arguing in person, prayed before the Court to issue a direction to the Union of India to respect the federalism of the state and not use the Governor as a political tool for petty interest against the elected Bengal government.

The petition submitted that although the Central government had the power to remove Governors of different states, it was deliberately acting to not remove Jagdeep Dhankar as he was 'serving the political interest of the Central government.'

Meanwhhile, the Chief Justice also enquired from the petitioner, "Whether a writ petition can be maintained for a direction to remove the Governor?"