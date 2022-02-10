PIL seeking deployment of Central Forces in civic polls: HC reserves verdict, says will upload it on website

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Wednesday reserved judgment in connection with PILs seeking deployment of Central Parliamentary forces during the upcoming Civic polls.



While elections to four municipal corporations —Siliguri, Bidhannagar, Asansol and Chandernagore are scheduled to take place on February 12, 2022, the results of the polls will be declared on February 14.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Jutice Rajrashi Bharadwaj, completed the hearing of

all the parties and said: "We will consider and pass the order. It will be uploaded on the website."

The court also questioned the state Election Commission's "confidence" in conducting a fair, peaceful vote with the state police.

"Whether the Court or the State Election Commission, the primary responsibility rests with whom for deployment of Central Forces?" the Chief Justice enquired.

Referring to Sitalkuchi firing incident where four civilians were killed in presence of Central Force during Assembly election last year, Advocate General S N Mookherjee, appearing for the state government, submitted that nobody has submitted how Central Forces will ensure fair and free elections.

He contended that there is no guarantee that violence will not take place even if there is deployment of Central Forces.

Additional Solicitor General Y.J Dastoor informed the Bench that if the Court permits, the Centre is ready to deploy Central Forces in Bidhannagar within a span of 24 hours.

He further informed the Court that sufficient Central Forces are already present in Kolkata and they can be transported to Bidhannagar if the need arises within 4 hours. Senior advocate Jayanta Mitra, appearing for the State Election Commission, apprised the Court that the Commission had taken a very realistic appraisal of the situation and had accordingly deployed various senior police personnel in order to maintain peace and security.