PIL seeking civic polls in one go: HC likely to deliver verdict today

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court is expected to announce the judgment in connection with Civic Poll on Tuesday.



A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj, on Friday, completed the hearing of PIL by BJP seeking direction to the Bengal Government and the State Election Commission (SEC) to hold municipal polls in the state in one phase.

The division bench took on record the affidavits-in-opposition filed by the state government and the State Election Commission as well as the supplementary affidavit by the petitioner BJP state vice-president, Pratap Banerjee.

Sources said BJP lawyers wanted to submit a written transcript of their statement in the case on Monday morning.

At that time, the Chief Justice pointed out that there was no need for a written statement at this time as the directive had been prepared. Judgment will be delivered on Tuesday.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election is scheduled to be held on December 19. Elections are pending in 112 municipalities of the state, including Kolkata, from 2020. It was learnt a few days ago that the arrears of re-election will be completed by the SEC in two or three steps.