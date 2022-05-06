PIL filed in High Court to seek compensation for Hanskhali victim

kolkata: A Public Interest Litigation petition has been filed in the Calcutta High Court on Thursday seeking compensation to the tune of Rs 1 crore for the family members of the Hanskhali rape victim.



On April 4, girl had gone to the birthday party of the accused at his residence in Hanskhali and was drugged before being raped. She died a day after allegedly owing to bleeding following the atrocity on her.

While the minor was allegedly cremated in the village crematorium without post-mortem examination or a death certificate, a complaint was lodged on April 9 at Hanskhali police station by her family members.

The main accused, son of a Trinamool Congress leader, was arrested shortly after the complaint was filed.

The PIL, filed by petitioner Anindya Sundar Das, alleged that no compensation has yet been provided by the State government to the family members of the deceased victim.

Accordingly, the petitioner prayed for the grant of compensation to the tune of Rs 1 crore to the victim's kin.