PIL filed in HC seeking postponement of polls for four civic bodies

kolkata: A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Calcutta High Court to postpone Municipal Corporation elections in Siliguri, Asansol, Chandannagar and Bidhannagar amid the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. The hearing is expected to be heard on Thursday.



The PIL has been filed by Bimal Bhattacharya. The plea pointed out that if the election is held in such an atmosphere, then the possibility of an increase in infection would be evident.

Because 500 people are allowed to attend the public meeting, many will gather. As a result, if the number of victims increases, the medical system will collapse.

The State Election Commission (SEC) had announced that voting in four municipal corporations — Siliguri, Chandernagore, Bidhannagar and Asansol will be held on January 22.

The SEC has left out Howrah Municipal Corporation, reasoning that it has received no communication regarding the polls from the state government, as yet.

The nomination filing for the January 22 polls commenced on December 28 and the last date for submitting nomination is January 3, 2022. The date for scrutiny of nomination will be on January 4 while January 6 has been fixed as the last date for withdrawing the nominations.