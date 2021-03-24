PIL filed in HC against EC order allowing poll rallies

KOLKATA: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in Calcutta High Court on Tuesday challenging Election Commission for allowing rallies and meetings by political parties for Bengal Assembly election when the COVID-19 cases are again rising. The matter is expected to come up for hearing in the court on Friday.



"Today, we have filed the PIL before the Division Bench. We urge the High Court to pass and issue a strict order to the EC and State government to stop rallies taken out by different political parties," said Shamik Bagchi, advocate of the petitioner Sanjib Kumar Mukhopadhyay said.