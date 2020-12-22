PIL filed against illegal parking, cleanliness issues at Maidan

Kolkata: A suo motu PIL was filed in the Calcutta High Court in connection with the illegal parking and cleanliness issues around Maidan area on Monday.



A division bench, comprising Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Arijit Banerjee, fixed the next date of hearing on December 24.

A notice will be sent to the Army, which owns the Maidan. Kolkata Municipal Corporation or PWD will be responsible for cleanliness.

Immediate steps will be taken regarding the illegal parking and setting up of stalls in Mayo Road, Red Road, Hospital Road, Dufferin Road, Cathedral Road,

Kidderpore Road and Queens Way Road.

Justice Sanjib Banerjee, while passing through the Maidan area, spotted garbage, trees uprooted during the severe cyclone Amphan and cars parked illegally (not abiding the

Supreme Court order given earlier).

He took serious note of the issue and filed the Suo

Motu PIL.