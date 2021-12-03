PIL against use of shoes at Puja pandal for decoration: HC asks state to file affidavit

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the state to file an affidavit in connection with a Durga Puja pandal using shoes and sandals for decoration.



The next hearing is expected on February 2 next year.

The matter was heard in court room of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) had filed a PIL objecting to using shoes and slippers for decorating a Durga Puja Pandal in the Dum Dum area of Kolkata.

According to the Dum Dum Park Bharat Chakra Samiti, the shoes were placed away from the Puja pandal.

The shoes were displayed only in the thematic part of the marquee, which was decorated with footwear as a symbol of protest by farmers.

In the sanctum sanctorum, there are no shoes on display. A distance of about 11 feet was maintained between the thematic part of the pandal and the space where the Goddess is being worshipped.

Earlier, the Calcutta High Court had refused to interfere in the matter.

The Court said that it will not take any action on the basis of social media reports and will not interfere in the matter in the court.