Picnic-goers pose littering woes for Purulia administration

Kolkata: An increase in the number of picnics on the banks of Kasai River and other tourist places in Purulia has posed a serious challenge to the district administration, as people have been found littering the places heavily.



The district administration is taking all possible measures to check the littering of the tourist spots by people who organise picnics there, particularly during Christmas and New Year. A large number of people visit the Kasai River banks from time to time, as it has emerged as one of the favourite tourist destinations in the district.

It has therefore become a challenge for the Purulia district administration to maintain cleanliness on the banks of Kasai. Many of the tourists have been throwing plastic plates, glasses and bottles on the river bank, causing pollution.

These plastic items are often carried away by the river. The local administration has set up dustbins on the river banks, but the people are often reluctant to use them. According to a district administration official, an awareness campaign is being conducted at various tourist spots in the district.

People are being engaged to maintain cleanliness and steps would be taken against those who will be found littering the places, the official said.