Photography contest: Best clicks to be displayed at Town Hall
Kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim announced that the three best photographs of the photo contest "Amar Chokhe Kolkata" (Kolkata Through My Eyes) organised by Kolkata Municipal Corporation will be displayed at Town Hall. The three shutterbugs whose photographs have been adjudged the best were present at KMC headquarters on Saturday.
There were 2000 entries in the month-long competition that was held from April 2 to 30 on the theme 'Kolkata Cityscape'. The photographs clicked was uploaded in the Facebook event page of KMC.
As many as 20 photographs were digitally exhibited and from them the three best ones were chosen. Sandipan Saha, Member Mayor-in-Council (IT & Education) was present during the exhibition that was held immediately after the Talk to Mayor interactive programme.
