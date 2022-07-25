Photo of Arpita at July 21 event shared by Suvendu fake: TMC
kolkata: Reacting to a social media post uploaded by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Debangshu Bhattacharya,Trinamool Youth Congress leader, demanded stern action against the former for circulating fake videos and photographs.
Earlier, Adhikari had uploaded a photo on July 23 of Arpita Mukherjee—who had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate after unaccounted cash worth about Rs 21 crore were seized from her residence—being present at the Martyrs' Day progamme of Trinamool Congress (TMC) at Dharmatala.
Claiming that such photographs doing rounds on the social media were fake, Bhattacharya tweeted on Sunday: "The photo graph of Arpita Mukherjee which the load shedding opposition leader is circulating claiming it to be clicked on July 21 meeting is false."
"The photograph was taken at a non-political blood donation camp," the tweet read.
To substantiate his claim, Bhattacharya also shared another photograph of Arpita Mukherjee, which showed the front view of the non-political event that she had attended.
Bhattacharya asked why legal action would not be taken against 'the load shedding opposition leader' for circulating fake news.
