Phoolbagan Metro Station starts functioning

Kolkata: East-West Metro's Phoolbagan Station was thrown open to commuters on Monday.



The Phoolbagan station (the seventh station of East West Metro), located close to the Sealdah railway station which caters to more than a million passengers, is a major boost for the city's infrastructure. However, the inaugural ceremony in virtual mode was done by Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday.

"On October 4, commercial services to and from Phoolbagan metro station started at 8am. The services ended at 7:50 pm. The trains were running at an interval of 30 minutes," said an official.

The entire stretch from Salt Lake Stadium station to Phoolbagan station is 1.665 kms with a Standard Gauge Double line. The Phoolbagan station will connect commuters to the IT hub in Salt Lake Sector V, International Bus Terminal and Mela Ground in Karunamoyee, important government offices at Central Park and renowned Salt Lake Football Stadium.

"I am 100 percent satisfied with the journey. I boarded the train from Salt Lake Sector V station and got down at Phoolbagan station. The service was good," said Bamkim Dutta, a passenger.

The travel time from Phoolbagan to Salt Lake Sector V by metro is 16 minutes. However, the passenger will take around 45 minutes if he/she goes by road tranport.

The Phoolbagan metro station is the East West Metro's first underground station. East West Metro corridor, which will connect Salt Lake Sector V with Howrah Maidan, is 16.6 km long. The East West Metro has 12 stations – Howrah Maidan, Howrah, Mahakaran, Esplanade, Sealdah, Phoolbagan, Salt Lake Stadium, Bengal Chemical, City Center, Central Park, Karunamoyee and Salt lake Sector V.

The first phase of East West Metro connecting the city's tech hub of Salt Lake Sector V with the Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) was inaugurated on February 13, 2020.