Phoolbagan: Elderly woman jumps to death

Kolkata: An octogenarian lady committed suicide apparently by jumping down from the third floor rooftop of her residence at Suren Sarkar Road under Phoolbagan police station area on Saturday.

The deceased Ava Das, a retired school teacher was suffering from various old-age related ailments. Police informed that the elderly lady was found lying on a narrow passage inside the compound of her residence on her face in an unconscious and motionless condition having vital injuries on her face and some aberration injuries on her hands at 6.45 am. Accordingly she was taken to the emergency unit of the NRS Medical College Hospital where she was declared brought dead .

The police have found a suicide note from the spectacles case of the lady. Her son Avijit Das and daughter Anushree Das are presently residing in USA and they have already been informed about the incident.

The police have initiated an unnatural death case with no complaint being received from any corner as yet.