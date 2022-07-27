Phase out all 15-yr-old vehicles in next 6 months: Green Tribunal

KOLKATA: Eastern Zone Bench of the National Green Tribunal on Tuesday directed the state government to phase out private and commercial vehicles that are over 15 years old and are still plying in Kolkata and Howrah within six months.



The order further stated that the state government must ensure that the public transport vehicles below BS IV are phased out in the next six months so that after six months only BS VI vehicles ply in Kolkata and Howrah.

The Green bench remarked that steps should be taken to expedite the use of CNG and Electric buses.

A senior state government official said the order would put the state government in trouble as many government departments still use vehicles that are over 15 years old.