Phase II of vaccination starts, Firhad Hakim takes 2nd dose

Kolkata: Urban Development minister Firhad Hakim received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin at the city-based ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) on Wednesday. Administering the vaccine in its second round started here at NICED. Hakim became the first volunteer to take a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine 28 days ago. The Phase-III regulatory trial of Covaxin has been underway.



"I feel proud that I have received the indigenous vaccine. I am an Indian and it's of paramount importance for me as I receive a vaccine that has been developed by Bharat Biotech. There is no chance of deterioration of health. Even if I die, it does not matter. Many others will get the benefits," Hakim said after receiving a shot.

Hakim earlier expressed his interest to take part in the vaccination programme as a volunteer. He also repeatedly said that he would be happy if his contribution helps in the research for the vaccine. Hakim went through necessary check-ups in the morning before taking the shot on Wednesday.

NICED officials called up Hakim on Wednesday morning and said that he would have to receive the second dose. Later in the day he went there. He told the NICED officials that he had no issues after receiving the vaccine. The senior officials of NICED also used to enquire about his health from time to time in the past one month.

According to NICED sources, more than 500 volunteers have received Covaxin at NICED so far. There has been a tremendous response among other youths. After Hakim, many people expressed their interest to receive the vaccine as a volunteer. The NICED also published an advertisement welcoming the volunteers.