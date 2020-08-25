Petrol prices hiked 5 times

Kolkata: Kolkata has witnessed an increase in petrol price for five consecutive days since Thursday.



The increase in price comes despite the crude oil prices moved lower near the 45 US dollar per barrel mark on Friday. In the past five days, Kolkata saw an increase of 60 paise in petrol prices. However, price of diesel per litre remained at Rs 77.06.

While the petrol price stood at Rs 82.53 per litre on August 20, the next day it shot up to Rs 82. 72. On August 22, the price increased to Rs 82.87. On August 23 and August 24 one litre of petrol remained Rs 83.01 and Rs 83.13

respectively.

The statistics reveal that petrol rates in India are revised on a daily basis. Except August 19, the petrol price has increased every day since August 15.

"In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, the prices of petrol were raised by 12-14 paise per litre with effect from 6 am on August 23," pointed out a notification from the state-run Indian Oil Corporation.

The abnormal increase in the fuel prices is not only pinching the pockets of the people but also the petrol pump owners.

Prasenjit Sen, co-ordinator of West Bengal Petroleum Dealers Association, said: "Spiraling price hike of petrol has directly affected the sale and have lost 50 percent of our customers."