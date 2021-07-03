Petrol price touches Rs 100 mark in Nadia, Murshidabad districts

Kolkata: Petrol price at certain parts of Nadia and Murshidabad districts has crossed Rs 100 mark on Friday though the same in Kolkata and other parts of the state stood at Rs 99.04 a litre.



Protesting against the price crossing Rs 100 mark, around 90 petrol pump owners in these areas have gone for "no sale" for around half-an-hour from 7 pm to 7.30 pm on Friday. They also switched off all lights at the petrol pumps protesting against the same.

It needs a mention that it had already crossed the Rs 100 mark in Mumbai and this is the first time when it has happened in Bengal.

"The petrol price in certain areas in Nadia and Murshidabad has crossed Rs 100. It has happened because the pump owners here need to bear more transportation cost for the fuel from the depot to their refilling stations," said Prasenjit Sen, joint secretary of the West Bengal Petroleum Dealers Association.

These petrol pumps in Nadia and Murshidabad get supply either from depots from Malda or Durgapur. As a result, the transportation cost goes up, Sen said.

In Kolkata, the petrol price stood at Rs 99.04 a litre and diesel price was Rs 92.03 a litre.

According to the state petroleum dealers' association, the petrol price at Karimpur in Nadia was Rs 100.66 a litre while the same at Rejinagar in Murshidabad was Rs 100.15 a litre and it was Rs 100.04 a litre at Mankara near Berhampur in Murshidabad.