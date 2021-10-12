Petrol price in Kol breaches Rs 105/l mark

Kolkata: Petrol price in Kolkata crossed the Rs 105 mark on Monday, during the ongoing Durga Puja festival, with an increase since seven consecutive days.



The prices of petrol and diesel in Kolkata stood at Rs 105.10 per litre and Rs 96.28 per litre on Sunday. The price of diesel has also increased by 35 paise. Petrol price on Monday increased by 29 paise and went up by 28 paise and 35 paise on Sunday and Saturday respectively.

Petrol price in Kolkata has increased by 29 paise every day since October 5. It did not increase on October 4 — a day after the petrol price had crossed the Rs 104 per litre mark in the city. Prior to that, the petrol price had increased on four consecutive days by 30 paise each till October 3.

Meanwhile, diesel price on Monday breached the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Kerala and Karnataka as fuel prices were hiked yet again to align domestic rates with firming international oil prices.

Petrol price was hiked by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 35 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The seventh straight day of price hike pushed fuel rates to a new record high.

The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 104.44 a litre and Rs 110.41 per litre in Mumbai, the notification showed.