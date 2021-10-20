Petrol, diesel prices up by nearly Rs 4 & Rs 5 in just 19 days in Oct

Kolkata: The petrol and diesel prices in Kolkata have gone up by nearly Rs 4 and Rs 5 respectively in just 19 days in the month of October.



The abnormal hike in fuel prices along with the skyrocketing price of cooking gas cylinders amidst the state's biggest festival – Durga Puja – has come up as a major cause of concern, which is, in turn, facilitating a hike in prices of essential goods.

For the first time ever, petrol price had touched the Rs 100 mark on July 6. At the beginning of October, it went up to Rs 102.47 a litre and in the past 19 days, it has increased by Rs 3.96 per litre taking its cost to Rs 106.43 a litre. The prices of petrol and diesel did not increase in the past two days. It was sold at Rs 106.43 a litre and Rs 97.68 a litre respectively.

The price of diesel has already touched the Rs 100 mark in many cities. In Kolkata, it is just Rs 2.32 short of the same. Diesel price in Kolkata has increased by Rs 4.71 in the past 19 days. On October 1, it was sold at Rs 92.97 a litre.

At the same time, the price of a 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinder has also shot up to Rs 926.

Economist Avirup Sarkar said that the price of crude oil in the international market had reduced at the beginning of 2020. Then the Centre had increased the tax. As a result, common people in the country did not get the benefit of a reduction in the price of crude oil in the international market. Again, when the price of crude oil in the international market is increasing, the Centre kept its tax structures the same. As a result, common people are bearing the brunt.

"The Centre often says that state governments also collect tax out of petroleum products. But the calculation shows that the Centre's revenue out of petroleum products is double than that of accumulated revenue of all states. In terms of tax revenue, the Centre is more benefited.

I feel, the Centre should have played an active role in stabilising the fuel prices," he said.

Manisha Guin, a homemaker, said: "The situation has already gone out of control. Prices of vegetables and other essential commodities have gone up with the hike in fuel prices. At the same time, it seems that the price of a cooking gas cylinder may touch Rs 1,000. The government should come into action without remaining indifferent to the woes of the common man."

Prasenjit Sen, the joint secretary of West Bengal Petroleum Dealers Association, said: "It is basically a death trap for both commoners and petrol pump owners. We are incurring heavy losses. Our cost of running a business has increased manifold. Our survival is at stake. Either the government gives subsidies or reduces taxes."