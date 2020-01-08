Petrapole-Benapole route unaffected by bandh

Kolkata: The nationwide bandh called by various trade unions had no major impact on the bilateral trade between India and Bangladesh as businesses through the Petrapole-Benapole route functioned normally on Wednesday.

According to sources, many trucks laden with various materials from the Indian side went to Bangladesh. According to the Customs, trade between the two countries through Petrapol-Benapole route appeared to be normal on the day of the strike. It was also reported that the Ghojadanga border, which is another route of trade between the two countries functioned normally and the bandh had no major impact on trade.

Bangladesh is India's largest trade partner in the SAARC region comprising India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. The Petrapole-Benapole border is important for Bangladesh as it gives access to it to reach main Indian markets.

However, the crossover of tourists through the Petrapole-Benapole route was low on Wednesday as many people entering India from Bangladesh got stranded at Petrapole as there was no adequate bus to ferry them. Bus services from Petrapole were affected as there were protest demonstrations at various places. But as the day progressed the situation improved.

It may be mentioned here that trade through the Petrapole-Benapole route accounts for over 50 per cent of the bilateral trade between India and Bangladesh. According to sources at least 400 trucks carrying both perishable and non-perishables pass through Petrapole every day.

India primarily exports raw cotton,

agro-commodities, vehicles and auto parts, cement and steel to Bangladesh, while the imports include apparels, jute, fish and other foodstuffs.