Petition filed in HC to hold Howrah municipality elections immediately

Kolkata: A writ petition has been filed in Calcutta High Court on Monday seeking an order to hold Election of Howrah Municipal Corporation without further delay.

According to Shankar Maitra, the petitioner, a member of the Secretariat of the CPI(M) Howrah District Committee, due to the nonexistence of an elected Board the citizens are deprived from accessing the basic civic amenities provided by the Corporation, resulting in blockade to access their representative.

"The tenure of the elected Board of the Howrah Municipal Corporation got over in December 2018," said Pintu Sarkar, lawyer of the petitioner. Presently the Corporation is being administered by the Commissioner.

Meanwhile, public interest litigation was also filed in the Calcutta High Court in connection with the cancellation of Gangasagar Mela 2021 in the wake of COVID- 19 pandemic. The matter will be heard on Tuesday.