Personality test for over 1.5K SLST 2016 candidates in Oct 3rd week

kolkata: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) on Friday issued a notification on the recruitment of assistant teachers for upper primary level stating that the personality tests for over 1,500 candidates with regards to the first State Level Selection Test (SLST), 2016, will start from third week of October.



The WBSSC, in the notice, mentioned that as per the Calcutta High Court order personality test of candidates—who have been allowed by the Calcutta High Court for recruitment as assistant teachers with regards to first SLST, 2016—is expected to take place in the third week of October and will continue till its completion.

The recruitment body has called at least 1, 585 candidates for the upper primary assistant teachers' position. The eligible candidates will be able to download the call letter for personality tests from the website of the Commission i.e. www.westbengalssc.com. It will be available October 14 onwards.

State Education minister Bratya Basu on Tuesday had assured that a notification would be issued by the upper primary board before Durga Puja on the appointment of assistant teachers. "I would request all candidates to withdraw their agitation. They should return to their homes and spend the festive days with their families. Our government is keen to resolve the problem fast and start the recruitment process for the vacant posts within the court-stipulated time. I assure that all deprived candidates, whose names have featured on the SSC waiting list, will be given jobs," Basu said at a press conference in Bikash Bhavan.

Various candidates, who had passed the SSC examinations but had failed to get appointments, had been protesting at the Esplanade area since the last 530 days.

"All candidates, who have been called to attend the Personality Test Board, are to bring a set of photocopies of all the relevant testimonials/certificates/documents etc. along with the corresponding originals concerned in favor of his or her candidature for verification," the notification stated.

If a candidate is unable to produce the original documents, they will not be allowed to sit for the personality test. After the completion of the interview process, the final merit list will be prepared and recruitment will be done based on that.

The CBI is investigating the allegations of irregularities in the recruitment processes conducted by the SSC on the direction of the Calcutta High Court.

It had been alleged that several people, who fared poorly in the recruitment examinations, were hired as teachers in exchange for lakhs of rupees, while the eligible candidates were overlooked.

Former SSC chairman Subiresh Bhattacharyya, SSC's ex-advisor Santi Prasad Sinha and former education minister Partha Chatterjee are among those arrested by the central agencies in connection with

the irregularities.