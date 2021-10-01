Permanent solution for Hills: Gorkha League to launch 'Satyagraha'

darjeeling: All-India Gorkha League (Bharati Tamang) faction has pulled up the BJP-led Union government for having failed to live up to the assurance of holding tripartite talks for a permanent political solution for the Hills by September.



They have now decided to launch a Satyagraha for Gorkhaland instead. Incidentally, SP Sharma, the general secretary of the AIGL had launched a fast unto death, which he later lifted based on the assurance by the Union government to call tripartite talks in the first week of September, the invitation letters for which had to be delivered to stakeholders by August 12.With the letters not arriving and the talks not taking place in the first week of September, the AIGL has taken up weekly programmes of taking out an effigy of BJP MP Raju Bista garlanded with shoes. Reacting to this, BJP MLA from Darjeeling Niraj Zimba had given statements that he would self immolate if talks were not held by September.

"We visited the BJP MP's office on Thursday but no one was there. The politics of deceit that has been on since ages has been exposed once more. From October, we will launch Satyagraha for Gorkhaland, as it is the people's aspiration," stated Sharma. Marches will be held in all areas that have been incorporated in the proposed map of Gorkhaland with a demand of tabling a Gorkhaland Bill in winter session.