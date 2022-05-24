Permanent Political Solution in Hills: Centre just giving empty assurances, says BGSP

DARJEELING: The Bharat Gorkha Suraksha Parishad (BGSP) embarked on a rally with the effigy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the latter having failed to translate the promised Permanent Political Solution (PPS) into reality.



"The Union Government has just been giving empty assurances. In 2019 the BJP had assured the Gorkhas of a PPS and included this in the party election manifesto. They won votes in the Hills on this plank. So many years have passed yet nothing has happened. Owing to the lack of will of the Centre to act on the PPS, the State government is holding GTA elections. BJP and its allies should immediately start acting on the PPS or the GTA will be there to stay for the next 5 years," stated SP Sharma of the BGSP.

He stated that the rally carrying the effigy of Amit Shah is to wake him up and the Centre government from the slumber. "This rally started from Kalimpong- the stronghold of RSS and then in Darjeeling. We will now take the rally to Kurseong, Mirik, Siliguri, Kolkata and even hold protests in Delhi," added Sharma.

Amit Shah in a recent tour of West Bengal had stated that GTA is now redundant and that the public do not want GTA elections. He had stated that the Centre is working out a PPS. Towing his line the BJP has given a call to the allies to come together to protest the GTA elections. "BJP does not have to indulge in any political exercise. They can just spell out what they mean by a Permanent Political Solution and that will be enough. They have always preferred remaining sketchy and have been deceitful, that is why the effigy rally," added Sharma.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate, Darjeeling who is the Election Officer for the GTA elections will be convening an all-party meeting in Darjeeling on Tuesday.

Observers opine following this the State will come out with a notification of the GTA election, that will then be completed by a month

from notification.