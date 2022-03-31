'Permanent Political Solution' for Hills: Gurung threatens fast unto death

kolkata: Bimal Gurung, President, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha has threatened to sit



on a fast unto death "if the government forcefully does anything."

The GJM, an ally of the TMC, has been demanding that a Permanent Political Solution (PPS) arrangement be implemented before the GTA election.

This comes at a time when the State government is eager to hold GTA elections in May- June.

Gurung on Wednesday addressed a Gorkha Janmukti Nari Morcha meeting in Maliudhura.

Gurung stated that he is in no mood of creating unrest but would sit in a fast unto death in case the government forcefully does anything.

"The government should sit with us and work out a permanent political solution that will benefit all. People will then hail both Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," stated Gurung.

He stated that he is not interested in GTA's chair. "I was happy where I was residing. I returned because Mamata Banerjee assured

that she would be implementing a PPS," stated Gurung in connection with his return after having remained underground following the 2017 agitation.

The GJM had met the Chief Minister in Darjeeling on Monday following which General Secretary Roshan

Giri had stated: "We will be submitting a draft proposal of the PPS on April 3 following a seminar on the PPS in Kalimpong on April 2. The state government seems to be in a mood to hold GTA elections. Much depends on her."

Gurung was not present in the meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her visit to the Hills.