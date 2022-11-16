Permanent Covid units to be set up at health facilities

kolkata: Single-day Covid cases in Bengal have gone below 20 on an average but the state Health department has taken initiatives to set up permanent Covid units at different health facilities apprehending that there may be another surge.



State government has sanctioned a fund of Rs 307 crore which will be eventually allotted to the Chief Medical Officer of Health in the districts for setting up of permanent Covid wards. Around 16 such wards will come up in various hospitals with a capacity of 100 beds.

Around 4 wards which are coming up will have 50 beds while around 113 wards will have 20 beds.

Health department has already released a fund of more than Rs 74 crore to some of the districts.

Concerned CMoHS in the districts will release the funds to the concerned executive engineer of the PWD.

The Health department has also approved the setting up of 10 bedded NICU at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital while 80 bedded NICU will come up at the IPGMER and SSKM hospital.

Around 10 bedded NICU at the Dr BC Roy PGIPS for the augmentation of critical care infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the State on Wednesday saw 16 daily Covid cases while on Tuesday the figure stood at 9.

On Monday the figure remained at 11. Bengal on Sunday registered 18 Covid cases across the state and 21 on Saturday.

Covid situation in the state has much improved in the past couple of weeks with daily infection consistently remaining below 30. Fatality rate was registered at 1.02 per cent on Wednesday.

The Covid positivity rate on Wednesday stood at 0.32 per cent. State has seen 21,18,375 Covid cases so far out of which around 20,96,612 people have been recovered.

Around 5,079 samples were tested in the state on Wednesday. Bengal has so far seen 21,531 Covid death tolls so far.

Around 26,763,998 Covid sample tests so far till date.

As many as 20 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid. Recovery rate stood at 98.97 per cent on Wednesday.

Around 14 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals while 218 people are in home isolation. None is in Safe homes.