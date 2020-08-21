Percentage of +ve cases stands at 8.89%

Kolkata: The State government has carried out 35,059 Covid tests in the past 24 hours the total number of sample tests conducted across the state so far has gone up to 14,51,615 so far. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested however stands at 8.89 per cent on Thursday.



Around 3,126 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours and the total number of patients discharged from the hospital so far stands at 98,789 till Thursday. The discharge rate reached 76.51 percent on Thursday. Around 3,197 patients have been infected with the virus in the past 24 hours. A total 1,29,119 patients have so far been affected with the virus across the state so far.

Bengal has witnessed 53 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 2,634. Kolkata has witnessed 583 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 11 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 34,716. North 24-parganas saw 747 new cases on Thursday which is the highest infection in a single day so far in the district. The total number of cases in North 24-Parganas has reached 27,308 cases. North 24-Parganas has seen 14 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 11,877 Covid cases so far out of which 160 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Hooghly has seen 6,010 Covid cases till date out of which 187 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours. Two people died in Hooghly in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 174 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 9,345 till Thursday.

State government has set up 200 'Safe Homes' across the state so far. Around 1,919 patients have currently been undergoing treatment at various Safe Homes. There are 582 government quarantine centers in Bengal. The total number of people in government quarantine centers stands at 2,610 till Thursday.