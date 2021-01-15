Percentage of positive cases stands at 7.45%

Kolkata: Bengal has seen a dip in the fresh Covid infected cases on Thursday as the number dropped at 680. As the State is inching closer towards the beginning of the vaccination programme, most of the districts have already received the vaccines. Single day infection in the state has been on the lower side for the past few weeks.



The total infected cases reached 5,63,475 so far. Around 32,616 samples have been tested in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 75,60,561 so far. The percentage of positive cases stood at 7.45 on Thursday.

The number of total patients released from the hospitals so far reached 5,46,193 out of which around 694 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the past

24 hours.

The recovery rate in Bengal stood at 96.93 percent. Around 10,010 Covid patients have so far died in the state out of which 17 in the past 24 hours. Seven people died in North 24-Parganas and four in Kolkata in the past 24 hours. Around 3,035 people died in Kolkata till date and 2,422 in North 24-Parganas. Kolkata has registered 159 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,26,250. The number of infected patients in North 24-Parganas so far reached 1,19,857 out of which 186 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 37 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 36,639.

Hooghly has witnessed 32 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,093.

North 24-Parganas has already received 47,000 doses of Covid vaccine so far while Kolkata has got 93,500, the highest among the districts. Murshidabad has received 37,500 doses of vaccine.