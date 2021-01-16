Percentage of positive cases slides to 7.43%

Kolkata: Around 623 fresh Covid cases were found out of 30,560 sample tests across the state in the past 24 hours taking the percentage of positive cases down to 7.43.



Bengal has been witnessing a dip in the fresh Covid infected cases for sometime now. The total infected cases reached 5,64,098 so far. Bengal has so far conducted 75,91,121 sample tests so far.

The number of total patients released from the hospitals so far reached 5,46,849 out of which around 656 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the past 24 hours.

The recovery rate in Bengal stood at 96.94 percent on Friday.

Around 10,026 Covid patients have so far died in the state out of which 16 in the past 24 hours. Dr Mukti Prasad De, a senior anesthetist from Krishnanagar died due to Covid after putting up a strong fight for 42 days. Five people died in North 24-Parganas and Kolkata each in the past 24 hours. Around 3,040 people died in Kolkata till date and 2,427 in North 24-Parganas. Kolkata has registered 171 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,26,421. The number of infected patients in North 24-Parganas so far reached 1,20,042 out of which 185 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 47 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 36,686. Hooghly has witnessed 33 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,126. West Burdwan has seen31 fresh cases on Friday taking the total tally of the infected patients from the district to 15,950.

West Midnapore and East Midnapore have so far registered total infected cases of 20,084 and 20,432 respectively till Friday