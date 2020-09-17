Percentage of positive cases in Bengal stands at 8.12%

Kolkata: More than 1,87,061 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the Covid so far. The recovery rate of Covid patients reached 86.77 per cent on Thursday which is the highest so far. Bengal has carried out 26,54,070 Covid tests so far out of which 45,536 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.



Around 3,197 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. The total tally of infected patients in the state has reached 2,15,580. Around 2,948 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested however improved to 8.12 per cent.

Bengal has seen 60 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 4,183. Kolkata has witnessed 475 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 22 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 48,577. North 24-parganas saw 507 new cases on Thursday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas so far reached 43,682. North 24-Parganas has seen 18 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Hooghly has witnessed 153 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 10,761. Darjeeling registered 94 new Covid cases on Thursday and the total number of infected patients reached 6,696. Alipurduar has registered 96 new cases while Coochbehar saw 83, Malda 99, Mrshidabad 89, Nadia 97 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 15,872 Covid cases so far out of which 184 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 263 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 14,509 till Thursday.

There are 582 government quarantine centers in the state. The total number of people in government quarantine centers stands at 2,485. Around 1,07,552 people have been released from various government quarantine centers. There are 92 dedicated Covid hospitals in the state.