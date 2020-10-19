Percentage of positive cases in Bengal stands at 8.04%

Kolkata: Bengal has so far carried out 39,91,270 Covid tests so far out of which 43,520 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 8.04 per cent. Around 3,983 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours.



As many as 2,81,053 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 3,21,036 till

Sunday.

The recovery rate of Covid patients in Bengal stands at 87.55 per cent. As many as 3,113 patients have been released from various hospitals on Sunday after they recovered.

Bengal has lost the youngest doctor who succumbed to her ailments after being infected with Covid. The victim, Dr Priya Shree who passed out from RG Kar Medical College in 2010 was a general surgeon. She was just 29-year-old. The doctors fraternity from the state has expressed condolences to the bereaved family members.

Bengal has seen 64 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 6,056. Kolkata has witnessed 813 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours which is the highest so far. As many as 13 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 69,844.

North 24-parganas also saw the highest number of infected patients on Sunday as the figure reached 838 while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 64,780. North 24-Parganas has seen 17 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Howrah has so far seen a total 22,276 Covid cases so far out of which 269 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 264 Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 21,380 till Sunday. Hooghly has witnessed 148 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 15,711.

Nadia has witnessed 174 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 9,859.