Percentage of positive cases down to 7.39%

Kolkata: Bengal has registered 565 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours. Around 26,231 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases has gone down to 7.39 on Sunday. Bengal has consistently been witnessing a dip in the Covid infection for the past few weeks.



The number of total patients infected with Covid so far in Bengal reached 5,65,272 out of which 5,48,136 patients have been released from the hospitals.

Around 621 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate has gone up to 96.97 percent. Around 76,47,363 samples have been tested in Bengal till date. Around 10,053 Covid patients have so far died in the state out of which 12 in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata has seen 3,044 people to Covid so far and North 24-Parganas 2,436. Three people died in North 24-Parganas and two in Kolkata in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has registered 151 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,26,722. The number of infected patients in North 24-Parganas so far reached 1,20,392 out of which 164 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 24 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 36,748. Hooghly has witnessed 26 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,183.

Poulami Basu, daughter of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee who died recently, has tested positive for Covid. She has been undergoing treatment at her residence.

She has respiratory distress and weakness. Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted to a private hospital in the city with Covid and various other ailments on October 6 last year and later died after more than 40 days.

Meanwhile, Pinky Sur, a staff nurse of BC ROY Hospital who was admitted to NRS Medical College after receiving a vaccine on Saturday has been in stable condition. She had an ailment of shortness of breath. She had been allergic to various medicines.