Percentage of Covid positive cases in State stands at 8.88%

Kolkata: Bengal on Monday has witnessed a little drop in a single day infection as the figure went down to 2,967.



The new infection on Sunday stood at 3,274. The total number of infected patients in the state reached 1,41,837 on Monday.

The Bengal government has conducted 35,267 Covid tests in the past 24 hours. The total number of sample tests conducted across the state so far has gone up to 15,96,578 so far. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested however stands at 8.88 per cent on Monday.

Around 3,285 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours and the total number of patients discharged from the hospital so far stands at 1,11,292 till Monday. The discharge rate reached 78.46 per cent.

Bengal has witnessed 57 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 2,851. Kolkata has witnessed 465 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 13 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 36,722. North 24-parganas saw 700 new cases on Monday which is the highest in a single day so far. The total number of cases in North 24-Parganas has reached 30,015 cases. North 24-Parganas has seen 12 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Howrah has so far seen a total 12,456 Covid cases so far out of which 104 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Hooghly has seen 6,816 Covid cases till date out of which 108 new cases were detected in the past 24

hours. Four died in Hooghly in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 158 Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 10,109 till Monday.

It may be mentioned here that state BJP president Dilip Ghosh will remain in home isolation as his driver has tested positive for Covid. The driver had complained about fever and respiratory distress.