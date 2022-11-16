People's leader: Mamata serves snacks at tea stall, talks to locals, wins hearts

kolkata: Keeping up with her nature of being a 'people's leader' for her inherent ability to connect with people from all backgrounds, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday visited a tribal village at Belpahari in Jhargram and spoke with the common people to listen to their grievances and assured the people of redressing the same.



Soon after her village visit, Banerjee was seen frying snacks and serving food to the local people.

Banerjee was in Jhargram to attend a programme to mark the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. Soon after the programme ended while travelling in her car she alighted three times from her vehicle.

She entered a tribal village and interacted with them to know whether they are properly deriving benefits of the various government schemes.

She took up a child in her lap and started listening to the tribal ladies. The picture of Banerjee with the child soon went viral on social media.

Some asked about the supply of drinking water and Banerjee assured that by the end of 2024 all rural households will get piped water supply under the Jal Swapno project.

Later, in a video tweeted by the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), Banerjee, who is also the chairperson of the party, was seen frying snacks at a shop and serving them to people in paper plates.

"Stopping at a local fry shop, our Hon'ble Chief Minister Smt @MamataOfficial cooked and served food to the locals of Jhargram today. A people's leader in the true sense, she certainly knows how to win the hearts of people!," the AITC tweet read. She was seen making a popular Bengali snack called 'aloo chop', (fritters) a fried snack made with potatoes. In another video, she was seen distributing biscuits to women and children.