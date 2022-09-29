'People with vested interests will criticise, have to continue our work'

kolkata: Thanking police for making Kolkata the safest city, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that she was proud of the city despite criticisms made by some people with vested interests.



She made the statement while inaugurating the Durga Puja organised by the members of Kolkata Police Welfare Association at Alipore Body Guard Lines on Wednesday afternoon. "Because of the tireless efforts of policemen, who perform their duties braving excessive heat and inclement weather, the city is safe. We are all proud of our city despite criticisms made by some people with vested interest," she said. Banerjee inaugurated several other Pujas in the city and in the districts on the same day.

While inaugurating the Pujas, she also announced that the ASHA workers in the districts will get a Puja bonus at par with their counterparts in Kolkata. The ASHA workers in the districts will get a Puja bonus worth Rs 4,500. This will be effective from this year. She said that earlier the ASHA workers in Kolkata used to get Rs 4,500 as ex-gratia during the Puja. Banerjee also thanked Mayor Firhad Hakim for taking the initiative to prevent massive waterlogging in vast areas surrounding the Body Guard Lines. "When I was the MP from Jadavpur, I knew how vast areas surrounding the Body Guard Lines got inundated and remained waterlogged for 15 days. But the menace of waterlogging doesn't exist any longer," she said.

She advised the police officials to remain jovial. "Those who serve people will have to remain colourful (cheerful)," she said. Banerjee maintained that the prestige of Durga Puja has got elevated after the UNESCO honour. Bengal has been declared the most sought-after tourism destination by the United Nations. Banerjee will visit Germany to receive the award in March 2023.

Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi, Home Secretary BP Gopalika, Director General of Police Manoj Malaviya and Commissioner of Police Vineet Kumar Goyal were present on the occasion. Banerjee played the dhak (drum) along with Firhad Hakim at Suruchi Sangha, one of the star Pujas in the city. "Religion is personal, but the festival is for all," she maintained. She inaugurated 78 Palli Durga Puja as well. So far, Banerjee has inaugurated more than 1,000 community Durga Pujas both physically and virtually. From the podium of the Kolkata Police Welfare Association, she virtually inaugurated the community Pujas at Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum, North and South 24-Parganas.