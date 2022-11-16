'People with no democratic principles within surely cannot be trusted with the nation's democracy'

kolkata: Coming down heavily on the BJP for not following any democratic principles, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said those with no democratic principles within cannot be trusted with the nation's democracy.



He made the statement after Amit Shah, Union Home minister announced the name of the Chief Ministerial candidate for the forthcoming

Gujarat Assembly election though there is an all-India president of the party JP Nadda.

Banerjee tweeted: "A puppeteer and his mute puppets, a story of @ BJP India. Mr @Amit Shah declares the CM candidate for Gujarat, while BJP's national president @JP Nadda watches in silence. Those with no democratic principles within surely

cannot be trusted with the nation's democracy."