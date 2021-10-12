People with comorbidities must avoid gatherings: Docs

kolkata: Stressing upon the importance of following Covid norms set by the state Health department for the festive season, the city doctors urged people especially those with comorbidities to avoid any type of social gatherings even if they completed double dose of vaccination.



The doctors have also warned that those who have mild symptoms must remain abstained from visiting Puja pandals unless they test negative for Covid.

"Patients suffering from cancer, kidney and other comorbid issues must strictly follow the Covid norms and avoid any social congregation. It may turn fatal if people with comorbidities get afflicted with Covid," said Dr G Mukherjee, a senior pathologist in the city.

"People must be aware that the threat for the third wave of Covid is not over yet. If there are unchecked gatherings around the Puja pandals, the daily Covid infections may go up. The health experts have pointed out that metro rakes were overcrowded on Panchami and Sashthi evenings. Many Puja pandals are also attracting the visitors in large number and hence people must be cautious. Everyone should wear masks while stepping out of their houses," said a senior health expert, Dr Swapan Biswas.

One should not think that he or she would not be affected if they have completed double dose of vaccination, opined experts.

There had been many instances, in which people got infected after taking both the jabs, doctors warned.

It may be mentioned that the state Health department also issued an advisory urging people to avoid any congregations while celebrating Durga Puja and also to abide by the Covid norms set by the government.

The advisory also says that the elderly people, children and pregnant women must be kept out of any social gathering. Those who go to shops and market places must also maintain physical distance and wear masks.

"One has to wash and sanitise their hands after returning home. If someone complains of fever, cough and cold, he or she must not step outside the house," reads the advisory issued by the Health department.