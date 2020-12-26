People will reply against BJP's lies, says TMC MP

Kolkata: Lambasting the BJP for spreading lies and canard to undermine the development work of Trinamool Congress-led state government and its constant effort to uphold the security of women, party's MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said the people would give befitting replies to such garbage.



Coming down heavily on BJP's IT cell, she said: "Some half educated people are uploading posts on the social media every day to undermine the schemes taken up by Mamata Banerjee in the past 10 years. No government can give 100 per cent coverage. The little miss outs are being highlighted. Their photos are highlighted to confuse people."

Highlighting the Duare Sarkar scheme, she said in Murshidabad, South and North 24-Parganas, more than 41 lakh people had visited the camps. The MP claimed that in East and West Midnapore more than 14. 50 lakh people had gone to the centres to enlist their names for various schemes.

In Cooch Behar, the state government officers went to the house of a woman suffering from paralysis, took her photograph and gave her the Swasthya Sathi card. Even the volunteers are being given pocket money for assisting the state government officials in the camp. "Duare Sarkar is a unique initiative not only in the country but across the globe," she maintained.

Hitting out at the saffron party for making false allegations that atrocities on women in the state are on the rise, Ghosh Dastidar said: "They should go through the report published by the National Crime Record Bureau, which indicates that Kolkata is the safest among 19 cities."

"In Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan atrocities on women and cases of domestic violence were on the rise. The BJP leaders are silent on the law and order situation of these states and spread lies about Bengal where the women feel most secure and can travel at night without any fear," she remarked.

The MP said of the proposed 65 women police stations in Bengal, 48 have come up. In Kolkata, 8 women police stations have been set up at Taltala, Karaya, Behala, Ultadanga, Tollygunge, Watgunj, Patuli and Ahmerst Street.

"To ensure that the offenders are punished, 88 fast track courts have been set up. Out of these, 45 are exclusively meant for women. There are 19 courts to hear the cases of human rights violations," she said.

"By circulating lies not much can be gained and the people of Bengal will reply at the earliest opportunity," she said.