'People will give a befitting reply to acts to defame state'

Kolkata: Commenting on the tweak given to the incident in which turban of a Sikh participant in a protest rally accidentally fell off, Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee on Sunday attacked both the Raj Bhavan and BJP for trying to disturb the communal fabric of Bengal. "People of Bengal will be giving a befitting reply to such acts of taking steps to purposefully defame the state by hampering the ongoing work for overall development," Chatterjee said.

