People who did not let me work are now in BJP: Siraj Khan after joining TMC

Kolkata: Siraj Khan, the Khadya Karmadhaksha of East Midnapore Zilla Parishad joined back Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday.



Khan was handed over the party flag by Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee in presence of Soumen Mahapatra who has recently been appointed as the head of the East Midnapore district unit at Trinamool Bhavan.

Khan had joined BJP in November after being misguided into leaving Trinamool Congress.

In 2016 he had contested as an independent candidate from Nandakumar in East Midnapore and had then joined the Trinamool Congress.

He contested Zilla Parishad election in 2018 from Panskura Block and was appointed as Zilla Parishad Khadya Karmadhaksha. "He was misguided by BJP leaders and he defected to the saffron party. He has realised his mistake and he believes that the development of Bengal in the real sense of the term can happen only under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. We welcome him back to the party," said Chatterjee. Khan soon after joining the Trinamool Congress reiterated that he had realised that he cannot work with the BJP because the ones who hadn't allowed him to work before are now in that party. "I was given Khadya Karmadakshya instead of fisheries where I am good at. The Adhikaris have been promising me ticket since 2011 but that did not happen, and I fought independently from Nandakumar where I lost by 5,000 votes," he added.

Pointing out to Soumen Mahapatra who was present he maintained that the latter who is a dynamic leader was also sidelined by the

Adhikaris.

"BJP is a party of big leaders, Trinamool Congress is a party that works for all, for ordinary men and I want to work under Mamata Banerjee," he said.

Khan who has been involved in fishery business for more than 30 years is well known for his social work in Panskura, Tamluk and Moyna and had also reached out to several needy people during Amphan and Covid.