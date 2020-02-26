People to get organic vegetables, fish & meat at doorstep thanks to govt initiative

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee government has taken up a unique initiative to send organic vegetables, quality fish and meat and a variety of grocery items like rice, pulses, spices etc. directly to the doorsteps of common people.



State Panchayat and Rural Development minister Subrata Mukherjee flagged off six vehicles from CA market at Salt Lake on Wednesday that will be transporting these agriculture and allied products. "We will start from Salt Lake and New Town area with these six vehicles. In the next few months, we will be rolling out similar vehicles that will be travelling to different parts of Kolkata. People nowadays often find it difficult to take time out of their busy schedule and go to the market. We will be reaching the doorsteps of the common people," said Mukherjee.

The vehicles have been rolled out by the Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (CADC), which is an autonomous organisation under the aegis of the Panchayat department.

"We will soon roll out 50 more vehicles which will be operating in Kolkata," said a senior CADC official. CADC has 22 farmhouses spanning across districts like Hooghly, West and East Midnapore, Purulia and Nadia to name a few, where vegetables are cultivated through organic process.

Mainly, women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) are engaged in the cultivation of these vegetables using bio-fertiliser and bio-pesticides. The people of the state will get quality vegetables at a reasonable rate, with this doorstep delivery mechanism. Kadaknath chicken meat, black Bengal goat meat, turkey meat, rabbit and duck meat, eggs of quail and duck from the farms of CADC will also be delivered at the doorsteps of people.

Apart from the conventional fine rice, tulaipanji, black rice and dhenki chata chal will also be supplied through the service. The vehicles are equipped for storing both refrigerated and non-refrigerated products. "We have plans to introduce online system for accepting orders of the products and consequently sending them to the households," said the official.